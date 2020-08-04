With the Republican Primary Thursday for Tennessee’s U.S. Senate seat, candidate Bill Hagerty is touting his experience as a Middle Tennessee businessman and his endorsements from President Donald Trump to conservative talk show host Sean Hannity.

Hagerty gave Thunderbolt Radio News an update on his campaign.

(AUDIO)

Hagerty also addressed the currently situation regarding race relations in the country.

(AUDIO)

Hagerty tells Thunderbolt Radio News why Northwest Tennessee voters should vote for him Thursday.

(AUDIO)

There are 15 Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in tomorrow’s primary, including Hagery’s main challenger Dr. Manny Sethi, and Memphis radiologist George Flinn.