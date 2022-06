Funeral services for Russell H. “Hal” Williamson, age 72, of Martin, will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at noon at Sidonia Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.

Visitation will be Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00 until 8:00, and on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00 until service time at the church.