The parents of a two-month old baby, charged with felony aggravated child abuse in Union City, had their first court appearance on Monday.

22 year old DaQuan Green and 21 year old Roneshia Albea, of Union City, had their arraignment in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith at the Obion County Law Complex.

Both were charged last week by Union City police, after the child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with 19 fractures to its body.

During the appearance, Judge Smith set the next court date for November 5th, with Green and Albea each given a $500,000 bond.

Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson told Thunderbolt News that Green and Albea were also appointed separate attorneys.