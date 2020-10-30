By the end of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period on Thursday, almost 2.3 million, or 51 percent of all register voter, had cast their ballot for the November 3rd presidential election.

In six Tennessee counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson, turnout from early and absentee voting has already surpassed the early, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from 2016.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said the record numbers demonstrate voter confidence of election officials across the state.

Hargett said county election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, and responsible election during early voting and the same thing is expected on Election Day.