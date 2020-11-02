Fifty-one percent of all registered voters in Tennessee have already cast their ballots for the November 3rd presidential election.

According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett, by the end of Tennessee’s 14-day early voting period on last Thursday, 2,280,767 of the state’s voters have already voted for Tuesday’s election.

“These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state. County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Tennesseans can access voter specific information like polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more with the GoVoteTN app or with the Website App at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

For the latest Tennessee election information, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.