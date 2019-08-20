The Opening Ceremonies of the Obion County Fair on Monday afternoon, included the induction of two individuals for the fair Hall of Fame.

David and Tommy Miller, who reside in the Mt. Moriah community, took their place in the Hall of Fame for their many years of service.

Longtime fair President Brenda Baker spoke to Thunderbolt News about the historical contribution made by the Miller’s.

Also at the fair last night, 16 year old Samantha Veltri, of Troy, was crowned the “Fairest of the Fair”. She attends Obion County Central High School.

In the “Teen Fairest” pageant, 14 year old Cayce Jane Campbell, of Union City, was crowned as Queen. She attends Union City Middle School.

And in the Junior Miss pageant last night, 10 year old Allie Elizabeth Vincent, of Union City, was crowned as Queen. She attends South Fulton High School.

At the closing of last night’s fair, Rhonda Crockett, of Union City, won a John Deere riding mower, with Darren Rhamey, of Union City, winning $1,000 cash, and Pete Kennedy, of Union City, won the Pick-Tennessee Basket.