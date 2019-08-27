Nine people will be inducted to the Union City High School Hall of Honors during halftime of Friday night’s game at War Memorial Stadium.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the honorees earned entry into the prestigious group by making All-State in their particular sport, or playing for four years in college.

Heading this year’s list of inductees is Austin Jernigan, who met that criteria in football and track.

Justyn Johnson finished runner-up in the shot-put in 2018 to also earn All State honors.

Fullback Trey Jones and center Colton Quick, from Union City’s fourth state football championship team in 2017, will also be honored after being chosen All State.

Kaleb Craig, a standout fullback on last season’s Purple and Gold squad with more than 2,300 yards rushing, will give this year’s class four football players.

Two past baseball All-State standouts will also be honored in Peyton Edwards and Jared Woodward.

Past high school girls’ basketball coach Eddie Suiter, who led the Lady Tornadoes to a (37-0) record and Class-A State Championship in 2013-14 will also be inducted.

And Raven Fair, who was a standout on a couple of coach Suiter’s teams, completed her four-season playing career at Shorter, Georgia College.