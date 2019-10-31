There are several Halloween-themed events around Weakley County today and tonight.

“Dresden Night Out” begins at 5:30 at the Dresden Farmers Market, with a hot dog supper, obstacle course, candy, and fun. The event is hosted by the Dresden Fire Department, Dresden Police Department, and Dresden Parks and Recreation, and sponsored by the City of Dresden.

An city-wide Trunk or Treat will be held in Greenfield from 5:00 until 7:00 along Front Street, sponsored by the City of Greenfield, Greenfield Police Department, Greenfield Fire Department, Dr. Nathan Porter Library, and area churches.

In Martin, the C.E. Weldon Library’s Great Pumpkin Party begins this afternoon at 3:00, followed by the Great Pumpkin Parade at 4:00 in Historic Downtown Martin.

The Skyhawk Spooky Softball Trick or Treat at Bettye Giles Softball Field is tonight from 4:00 until 7:00.

The UT Martin Trick or Treatin’ Celebration at the Dunagan Alumni Center is from 5:00 until 7:00.

Martin Fire Department Trick or Treat at the the fire stations on Neal Street and at University Plaza will begin tonight at 5:30.