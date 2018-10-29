Several local cities have changed their Halloween Trick or Treating plans.

City officials in Hickman, Fulton, Dresden, South Fulton and Greenfield have announced that Trick or Treating will now take place on Tuesday night.

The change was made due to forecasts for sunshine and 80-degrees on Tuesday, and the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Reports said the milder weather will allow more children the opportunity to wear their costumes and go door-to-door for their candy collecting.

