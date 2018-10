Two Lauderdale County cities have been announced as Select Tennessee Certified Sites.

The town of Halls’ Industrial Site and the city of Ripley’s Walker East Industrial Park have been certified by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Launched in 2012, the Select Tennessee program helps communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation.

Fifty-seven sites across Tennessee have now been certified.

