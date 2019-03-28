A Ham and Bean Lunch fundraiser will be held Saturday to help a Gleason family who lost their home and belongings in an early-February house fire.

The lunch is from 11:00 to 3:00 at the Gleason Masonic Lodge #330 on Main Street with proceeds going to help Lindell and Carolyn Roney who lost everything in the February 3 fire.

The lunch is $5 or five lunches for $20, and includes: ham and beans, cornbread, dessert, and drink and carryout is available.

You can also purchase tickets or make a donation at the Bank of Gleason.