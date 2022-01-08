Hamilton-Ryker Acquires Ohio Staffing Company

Martin based Hamilton-Ryker has acquired an Ohio staffing company.

The company announced the acquisition of Time Staffing, which provides talent to businesses and employment to job seekers in Northwest Ohio.

The purchase adds an additional 12 offices to Hamilton-Ryker’s portfolio, while bringing their total geographic locations to forty and family of brands to seven.

CEO Kelly McCreight said Hamilton-Ryker will continue to use the Time Staffing brand in the Ohio and Michigan area.

Time Staffing was established in 1992 and has won several awards, including Best of Staffing honors for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction in 2019 and 2020.

The company also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.