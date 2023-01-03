Hamlin emergency similar to Greenfield player’s incident last August

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after team officials say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

Hamlin’s incident is similar to what happened to Greenfield’s Blake Rodehaver during a high school football game last August.

Blake’s father, Jason Rodehaver, talked with Paul Tinkle Tuesday on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning.”