Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jennifer C. Hampton, of Martin, attended the 2020 Barron’s Top Women Advisors Summit, an invitation-only event.

This year’s summit was held virtually the week of December 7th. This marks the third time Hampton has been invited to attend the summit.

The conference gathers the nation’s top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers.

Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers.

“This was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I had this chance to learn from my peers,” said Hampton.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.