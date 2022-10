Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm.

Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook.

At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th.

Police reports said the gun had red dot sights and was valued at $500.

The stolen gun was entered into the National Crime Information Center.