Union City police were called to investigate a stolen gun from a vehicle.

Police reports officers arrived at 811 West Reelfoot Avenue, where 61 year old Gerald Morris said a .9-milimeter handgun was taken from his 2011 GMC Terrain.

Morris told officers the theft of the Taurus handgun occurred between 10:00 Saturday night and 8:30 on Sunday morning.

Police reports the vehicle was not locked at the time of the theft.

The value of the handgun was listed at $350.