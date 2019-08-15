UT Martin Skyhawks senior Hannah Phillips was named Thursday to the 15-member preseason All-OVC volleyball team, as voted by OVC head coaches and sports information directors.

A 6′-2″ outside hitter from Orient, Ohio, Phillips became only the fourth player in Skyhawk history to earn All-OVC second team honors last season, and one of just three UTM players to see time in all 123 sets in 2018, logging 29 starts over 31 matches for head coach Jaclynn Wilson.

Phillips accumulated 295 kills (2.40 per set) on a .229 hitting percentage, 143 digs, 62 blocks and 18 service aces as a junior. She paced the Skyhawks in kills (170, 2.70 per set) against league opposition and compiled 14 overall matches with double-figure kills. That included a career-best 19 kills (against just two errors) in the OVC triumph against Tennessee State on October 19.

The 2019 predicted order of finish was also released Thursday, as UT Martin was selected seventh in the poll with 117 points. Murray State was voted as the preseason favorite with 228 points and was followed by Austin Peay (212), Morehead State (207), Jacksonville State (197), SIUE (149) and Southeast Missouri (146). Trailing the Skyhawks in the standings was Tennessee State (85), Tennessee Tech (83), Belmont (66), Eastern Illinois (64) and Eastern Kentucky (30).