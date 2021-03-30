Harbor Freight Coming to Union City

One of the nations top affordable tool and accessory stores has announced plans to open in Union City.

Officials with Harbor Freight say they plan to begin operations sometime this spring.

Obion County Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lindsay Frilling, said the new business will be a tremendous benefit to the community.(AUDIO)

In a company press release, Harbor Freight officials say the store is expected to create 25 to 30 new jobs, along with local workers and companies who are assisting in the construction of the business.

Ms. Frilling was asked if the announcement could be the beginning of new business growth this year.(AUDIO)

Harbor Freight opened their first store in 1980, and now have over 1,100 stores and 23,000 employees nationwide.