A Hardeman County man is in custody on a weapon charge.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 24-year-old Trdarius Girley, of Saulsbury, turned himself in to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following an investigation by the TBI, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Service.

McAlister says last March, agents learned Girley was responsible for selling the weapon used in the murder of Deon Turner and this past June, an arrest warrant was issued for Girley for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Girley’s bond will be set during his first court appearance.