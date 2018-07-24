A Hardin County man has been indicted in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in April.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matthew Stowe, TBI agents began investigating the April 10th incident, which occurred in the early morning hours at a home on Lake Circle.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to 30-year-old Adam Grant Arnold as the individual responsible for the crime.

On July 16th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Arnold with one count of Rape.

Arnold was arrested Tuesday and booked him into the Hardin County Jail on $10,000 bond.

