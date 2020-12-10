Thirty-five individuals are in custody following a multi-agency arrest round-up Wednesday.

The arrests are part part of a year-long drug investigation targeting the trafficking of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

An undercover investigation in Hardin County began in January and included numerous controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On November 16th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging dozens of people with multiple counts.

Wednesday, TBI agents along with law enforcement officers with the Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 29 of those people.

Among the individuals who were arrested and charged as a result of the indictments:

Tarvis L. Bailey (DOB: 1/30/79), Saltillo – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Jeffery Dale Barrier (DOB: 12/27/76), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Robin Lynn Bingham (DOB: 9/25/66), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Donavan Bryant (DOB: 4/11/00), Shiloh – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Jessica Walls Campbell (DOB: 8/4/86), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Malayna Casey (DOB: 12/29/98), Adamsville – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Vincent Bennett Casey Jr. (DOB: 4/11/90), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Tommy Day (DOB: 3/10/73), Saltillo – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Lester Paul Doyle (DOB: 11/4/78), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Chris Fondren (DOB: 9/19/75), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Alfredo Miguel Fry (DOB: 5/16/85), Pinson – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Phillip Wayne Gray (DOB: 7/30/86), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Kimberly Kay Haddock (DOB: 1/22/63), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Jeremy Harris (DOB: 10//96), Selmer – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

James Hopper (DOB: 5/3/90), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Clararessia Mae Jackson (DOB: 11/1/69), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Johnny Justice (DOB: 8/15/65), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Rachel Lemas (DOB: 11/2/74), Adamsville – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Tammy Miller (DOB: 6/6/70), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Sonya Nichols (DOB: 8/12/68), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent, one count Conspiracy

Vynderlin Cycoyia Nichols (DOB: 7/19/88), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Jeanna Cook Shelby (DOB: 10/20/75), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy

Steven Smith (DOB: 10/30/00), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Stacie Spurlin (DOB: 2/11/63), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Crack Cocaine)

Nelson R. Talley (DOB: 8/22/62), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine)

Allison Nicole Todd (DOB: 12/27/80), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Seaman Wade Vanhoose (DOB: 1/16/81), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Sidney Randle Walls (DOB: 12/28/66), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Adrian Yarbrough (DOB: 10/31/89), Savannah – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent (Hydrocodone)

Also arrested on Wednesday:

Ebony Caldwell (DOB: 9/11/80), Savannah – Disorderly Conduct

Rosetta Dixon (DOB: 1/12/68), Savannah – Disorderly Conduct

Barbara Ann Nichols (DOB: 9/18/47), Savannah – Simple Possession, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Russell Overby (DOB: 6/5/58), Savannah – Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Barbara Ross (DOB: 6/11/51), Savannah – Disorderly Conduct

Rusty Allen Wamble (DOB: 5/2/88), Finger – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia