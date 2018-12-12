A Hardin County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for manufacture, possession, and transfer of an explosive device following threats made on social media in August.

40-year-old Jonathan Edward White of Savannah was arrested on August 24th when he met undercover TBI agents and provided them with a pipe bomb. Agents had been investigating White and he posted a series of threats on social media earlier that day.

In the federal investigation, the ATF Explosives Enforcement Branch examined the device and determined it to be an explosive bomb.

If convicted, White faces up to 10 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release; and a $250,000 fine.

White is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a half-million dollar bond.

