Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge

A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, on April 18, 2021, Savannah Police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Bickings for failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Bickings gave the officers a small marijuana joint and said she had smoked marijuana about 45 minutes ago.

Bickings also handed the officers a Ruger .380 pistol, and a male passenger said there was a 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat.

Officers found $4,000 in cash on Bickings and a small white envelope containing multiple small blue Xanax pills.

When officers tried to arrest her, Bickings ran away but was eventually captured.

A further search of the vehicle revealed over 12 ounces of meth, a box of baggies, a digital scale, and multiple rounds of 9mm and .22 caliber ammunition.

Bickings later admitted to buying and selling over 200 pounds of meth during the past few years.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.