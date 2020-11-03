Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says nearly 2.3 million, or 51-percent of registered Tennessee voters, voted early for today’s election.

Hargett tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Secretary Hargett says he has two pieces of advice for voters going to the polls today.

(AUDIO)

To cast a ballot, voters need to bring a valid photo ID, such as a Tennessee driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Tennesseans are also encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

(photo: Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett (right) talks with Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt (left) during early voting)