Harley Davidson has announced they are pulling their dealership from one of their owners.

In a statement released today, Harley Davidson officials said they recently became aware of racist comments posted on one of our dealer owner’s Facebook page, and immediately started a review process.

The release went on to say that Harley Davidson will not tolerate this type of behavior in their network.

The motorcycle company then stated the dealer owner in question will no longer be part of our dealer network.

While the statement did not indicate a specific dealership name, the actions falls in line with an earlier release from Polaris, pertaining to Abernathy’s Honda-Polaris-Harley Davidson in Union City.

Polaris indicated they would also cut ties with the Union City business, if the owner did not step down.

The actions have come following a Facebook post attributed to the account of Russell Abernathy, pertaining to Black Lives Matter.

Abernathy has denied making the post.