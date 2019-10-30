Retired Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer, and National Guard member Harold Banks, was honored Wednesday morning for his service to his country.

During a ceremony at Ridgemont Elementary School, in front of students, staff, friends and family, Banks was presented the prestigious “Keeper of the Colors” award.

The Kenton native was a Command Sergeant Major upon his retirement from the National Guard.

The award was presented by State of Tennessee Command Sergeant Major Micheal Gentry, of Nashville.

Banks is now a member of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, serving as the School Resource Officer at Ridgemont Elementary.