Suzanne Harper is stepping down as Program Director of the Weakley County Prevention Coalition.

Harper (left in photo) told members of the Coalition during a meeting Tuesday that she has accepted a position with a local downtown business.

Harper has been the Coalition’s Program Director for two years, during which time she says she’s learned a lot about the substance abuse problem in Weakley County, and that she’s thankful for the experience and proud to have helped design intervention to prevent substance abuse among the county’s youth.

Harper says she will continue to be involved with the Coalition and its mission as a volunteer.

Courtney Echols (right in photo) will be taking over the role of Program Director for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition after serving previously as Program Specialist.

The Coalition is currently recruiting for the specialist position.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...