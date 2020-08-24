Winners of the Harvest of the Month poster contest have been announced.

The Weakley County Farm to School Project in collaboration with the Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network and Weakley County Schools has featured Harvest of the Month posters in each cafeteria across Weakley County since last August 2019.

This coordinated program’s goal is to encourage healthy food choices by increasing Northwest Tennessee residents’ exposure to seasonal foods while also supporting local farmers and building excitement about home-cooked meals.

During the spring 2020, the Local Food Network, Weakley County School Nutrition Department and Weakley ArtsCan organized a Harvest of the Month poster contest for all Weakley County Students K-12. A total of 40 entries from K-11th grades were received and 13 winners were selected.

The winning artwork was crafted into a 12-month school year calendar by Elizabeth Emmons, a member of Weakley Arts Can, one of the sponsor organizations.

The calendar will be distributed throughout the Weakley County School System and featured in each cafeteria. The calendars are for sale for a $10 donation online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hotm-calendar. All proceeds will support Farm to School Programming through the Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based out of Martin, TN.

The winning entries, their choice of art and teacher are:

Cover winner drawing of three bees on a piece of honeycomb: Madelynn Parham, Dresden Elementary, 2nd grade teacher – Kristy Jolly

August tomato collage: Zac Castleman, Dresden Elementary, Kindergarten teacher – Michele Wade

September apple painting: Sofia Goyret, Martin Primary, Kindergarten teacher – Alex Smith

October pumpkin drawing in pencil and crayon: Jayne Long, Greenfield School, 3rd grade teacher – Alyse Darby

November sweet potato drawing in colored pencil: Annabelle Lovell, Greenfield School, 5th grade teacher – Missy Galey

December pecan drawing in colored pencil: Gabe Ostenson, Weakley County Homeschool, 3rd grade teacher – Bethany Ostenson

January pork caricature drawing: Christopher Ostenson, Westview, 9th grade teacher – Kristen Vernon

February: Honey drawing in colored pencil is Betsy Mantooth, Westview, 9th grade teacher – Chris Coleman

March herbs drawing in colored pencil: Liz Ostenson, Westview, 10th grade teacher – Jennifer Wenz

April asparagus drawing in colored pencil: Isaac Ostenson, Weakley County Homeschool, 6th grade teacher – Bethany Ostenson

May strawberries caricature drawing: Jason Paul Cupples, Greenfield School, 6th grade teacher – Beverly Williams

June potato caricature drawing: Jack Mantooth, Martin Middle, 6th grade teacher – Natalie Brent

July blackberries drawing in pen and marker: Scarlett Lovell, Greenfield School, Kindergarten teacher – Keri Adams

The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network serves as a catalyst for a thriving and equitable local food system that is accessible to ALL. This program’s material is based upon work that is supported by the Food and Nutrition Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Weakley County School District through the Weakley County Farm to School Project.

More information about the Harvest of the Month program, recipes, how to purchase a calendar and informational posters can be found at nwtnlfn.org.