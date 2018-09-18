Farmers around the area are in full swing with the harvest of both corn and soybean crops.

With the harvest season also comes the need for farmers to move their equipment, from farm to farm, by using local roadways.

Due to an increase in large equipment on the roads, Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson is asking motorists to be cautious when traveling.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates 15,000 collisions occur annually involving farm equipment, with most of those accidents being head-on crashes from motorists passing tractors and combines.

Sheriff Jackson said harvest season is not a long period of time, and using a little extra time when encountering farm equipment will lead to a safe and successful year.

