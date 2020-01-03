A Haywood County teenager is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly December shooting in Brownsville in which a pregnant woman and her unborn child were fatally wounded and two others, including a child, were injured.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 17-year-old Jamal Voss, of Brownsville, is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and is being held in the Haywood County Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The fatal shooting happened on December 1st at a home in the 1000 block of Tammbell Street where 24-year-old Alexis Branch, who was eight-months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby.

Her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded and has suffered paralysis over much of her body. An additional adult family member suffered non-life threatening injuries.

McAlister says the TBI is still seeking information in this investigation. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to a conviction.