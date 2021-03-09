Haywood County convicted felon sentenced to seven years in federal prison on firearm charge

A Haywood County convicted felon will serve seven years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

41-year-old Orlando Mays, of Brownsville, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 88 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

In 2019, the 28th Judicial West Tennessee Drug Task Force and the Brownsville Police Department executed a search warrant at Mays’ residence in Brownsville and found multiple firearms and ammunition.

Mays had previously been convicted in a murder-for-hire in which he was hired by the leader of a drug trafficking organization to murder two individuals.

This case was investigated by the 28th Judicial West Tennessee Drug Task Force; the Brownsville Police Department; the Gibson County SWAT Team; the ATF; and U.S. Secret Service.