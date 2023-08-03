Haywood County man charged in connection to Memphis shooting

TBI agents have charged a Haywood County man in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation in Memphis.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says that on Monday, 33-year-old Joel Alejandro Bowman, of Stanton, tried to enter a Memphis school in the 300 block of South White Station Road while armed with a handgun.

Though unsuccessful, agents determined Bowman fired shots in the immediate area before driving away.

Later that day, after being stopped by a Memphis police officer, Bowman got out of his vehicle holding a firearm, and the situation escalated, resulting in the officer firing his service weapon, striking Bowman.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Bowman is charge with one count each of Carrying Weapons on School Property, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm During the Commission or Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony, and Assault Against a First Responder.

At the time of this release, Bowman remained hospitalized in Memphis.