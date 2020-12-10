A Haywood County man will spend over five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 41-year-old Donnie Ray King, of Whiteville, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, in December 2018, King was arrested by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office after being found in possession of a 9-mm pistol.

Having previous convictions of statutory rape in Crockett County in 2000, aggravated assault in Shelby County in 2007, Violation of the Sex Offender Registry in Crockett County in 2008, and manufacturing meth in Carroll County in 2012, King was a convicted felon, and prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF investigated the case.