Hazel Head, the mother of former longtime Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Head Summitt, died Wednesday at the age of 93.

Miss Head passed away in Henrietta, Tennessee at the home of her granddaughter, Casey Davis.

Miss Bettye Giles, longtime women’s athletic director at UT Martin, where Summitt played from 1970 to 1974, remembers Miss Head as a gracious wife and mother.

Miss Giles says Pat Summitt was heavily influenced by both of her parents.

Miss Giles says the last time Summitt was at UT Martin was in October of 2012 when the statues of Summitt, Miss Giles, and the late Nadine Guerin were unveiled just outside the Elam Center at UT Martin.