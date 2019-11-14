Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health are urging all residents to get a flu shot.

Health officials say the flu season is underway, and cases are already increasing across the state.

To help hold down the spread of the flu virus, all Tennessee county health departments are holding “Fight Flu Tennessee” vaccine events next Tuesday.

Tennessee Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said vaccinations are still the best protection against this serious and potentially deadly illness.

The Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older.

The flu virus is highly contagious, and includes symptoms such as high fever, cough, congestion and severe body aches.

Infants and the elderly are at highest risk of severe complications from the flu.