A Gleason man accused of child rape will have a preliminary hearing next month to determine if his case will be bound over to the Weakley County Grand Jury.

59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham will appear May 22nd for his preliminary hearing after being charged with rape of a child.

Grantham was arrested on that charge last month following a series of forensic interviews and a medical examination by a doctor from the Carl Perkins Center.

Grantham was earlier charged with indecent exposure after several 10-year-old girls told authorities Grantham had shown them pornography.

Grantham is currently being held in the Weakley County Jail.