An autopsy indicates a Fulton County Detention Center inmate died as a result of a heart attack.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to the Hickman facility, after 56 year old Tommy Prather, of Mayfield, died Friday afternoon.

Reports said Prather began having chest pains in his cell, and was taken to the jails medical center.

At the center, reports said Prather became unresponsive and was taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, with the preliminary report showing a heart attack.

State Police say foul play is not suspected.

Prather was booked into the Fulton County Detention Center on July 27th, and was being held on charges that included possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine third offense or greater.

