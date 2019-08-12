A Heat Advisory is in effect and an Excessive Heat Watch begins Tuesday for the Ken-Tenn area as a dangerous heat wave moves through the area.

Forecasters say heat indices will range from 105 to 115 degrees Monday afternoon into the evening with overnight lows providing little relief as readings will only drop into the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

The dangerous heat will continue through Tuesday night with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees across the entire Mid-South.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning at 10:00, with an Excessive Heat Watch from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.

Forecasters say a cold front will move into the Ken-Tenn area Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the possibility of strong to severe storms with the main threat damaging winds from the storms.