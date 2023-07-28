Heat Advisory Issued for Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Friday in the Ken-Tenn area.

Forecasters say temperatures near 97 will create heat index values up to 109 degrees.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 12:00 until 7:00 on Friday.

During the advisory period, area residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.