The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Gibson and Dyer until 7:00 this evening.

Forecasters say heat index values could vary from 105-to-110 degrees today.

Anyone who must be outdoors for an extended period of time is urged to wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, and to drink plenty of liquids, especially water.

Residents are also urged to check on family and neighbors, who may not have air conditioning.

Also, never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle for a long period of time.

Forecasts indicate heat index values will again be near 105-degrees on Thursday.