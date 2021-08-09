Heat Advisory Issued Through Thursday in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, which continues through Thursday in the Ken-Tenn area.

Weather Service officials say heat index values through the period will range from 105 degrees to even higher.

Forecasters already say that heat index values on Tuesday will be near 110 degrees.

Local residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone working, or having to be outdoors for an extended period of time, is urged to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.