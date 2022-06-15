Heat Advisory Issued Until Friday Morning; Hotter Weather Coming Next Week

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until early Friday morning.

Forecasters say actual daytime temperatures of around 97 degrees, will again cause heat index values to range around 107 degrees.

For those who are working outdoors for extended periods of time, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is urging the use of frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.

Officials encourage the consumption of water and other non-alcoholic fluids, with the wearing of loose, light colored clothing.

Outdoor pets should also have access to shade and fresh water to avoid the stress of the heat.

After a slight break in the temperatures over the weekend, the Ken-Tenn area is forecast to see actual temperatures at and above 100 degrees next week.