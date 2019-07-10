The National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” for Wednesday in Northwest Tennessee.

Forecasters say heat index values could range from 105 to 109 degrees during the day, causing dangerous conditions for those who will be outdoors for an extended period of time.

The advisory is in affect from 11:00 until 8:00, and includes the counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Carroll, Gibson and Crockett.

Those working outdoors on Wednesday are urged to wear light colored, loose fitting clothing, with periodic breaks in the shade.

Drinking plenty of water is also encouraged.