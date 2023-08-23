Heat Creating Changes for Friday Night Football; Union City Coach Explains Changes in Preparation

This week’s heat and humidity has led to changes being made in local outdoor sports.

Some Friday night football games have new kickoff times, which includes Fulton County at South Fulton at 8:00; Greenfield at Stewart County at 8:00, Obion County Central at Westview at 7:30 and Dresden at McKenzie at 7:30.

The Fulton County School System has also canceled all outdoor practices for the week.

Union City football coach Nick Markle told Thunderbolt Sports about his teams adjustments to practicing.(AUDIO)

Coach Markle explained the teams schedule to beat the heat.(AUDIO)

A decision on the kick-off time for Friday night’s Union City at USJ game is expected to be made today.