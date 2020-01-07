The Ken-Tenn area may be in store for a heavy rainfall event this week.

National Weather Service officials say rain, starting Thursday and ending on Saturday night, could accumulate up to four inches throughout West Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Forecasters say some areas could even exceed the four inch mark.

With daytime temperatures expected in the mid-60’s on Friday, forecasters also indicate the possibility of severe thunderstorms for all of West and Central Tennessee, all of Arkansas, and portions of Southesat Missouri and Western Kentucky.

The threat of these potential storms includes damaging gusty winds, tornadoes and flooding.