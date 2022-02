Several places in the Ken-Tenn area have seen heavy rainfall and gusty winds through the early morning and daylight hours of Tuesday.

A line of storms moved through the area early this morning, prompting Tornado Warnings for Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Calloway County in Western Kentucky.

The storms also caused power outages in the Bradford area, and water over the road in some places.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in affect until 6:00 on Wednesday morning.