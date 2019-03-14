Heavy Rain Causes Local Flooding Posted on March 14, 2019 by Charles Choate in Local News (photos – Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK) (photo – Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK) (photo – Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK) (photo – Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK) Heavy rainfall during the early morning hours on Thursday caused flooding conditions in both West Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Here are some photos from both Graham Park in Union City and in the western part of Hickman. Share this:PrintFacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditTumblrPinterestSkype