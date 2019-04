The National Weather Service says heavy rain will fall in the Ken-Tenn area through tomorrow morning.

Forecasters say rainfall amounts of up to four inches are possible, with some locations seeing even higher amounts.

A flash flood watch has been issued for West Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri until midnight tonight.

With the heavy rain moving out tomorrow, the area will also see much cooler daytime highs, with gusty north, northwest winds as high as 30 miles per hour.