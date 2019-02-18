The Ken-Tenn area is again facing another round of very heavy rainfall this week.

With already saturated grounds and high river levels, the National Weather Service says several rounds of rain will possibly cause more flooding issues thru the weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Chaskelson spoke with Thunderbolt News about the pending precipitation outlook.

Chaskelson said the predicted rainfall will add to the higher than average amount, that has already been received in the month of February.

Current predictions for Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson County call for the possibility of 5-to-7 inches of rain by Sunday, with portions of Western Kentucky forecast to receive 3-to-5 additional inches of rain.