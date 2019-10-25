The National Weather Service in Memphis says heavy rainfall will be possible in the Ken-Tenn area through Saturday night.

Current forecasts indicate the area could receive one-to-two inches of rain overnight tonight, with Saturday’s forecast calling for the possibility of up to three additional inches of rainfall.

Although there are no official flood watches in place for the area, the National Weather Service says flooding in low-lying areas near rivers and stream will be possible.

Localized street flooding in urban areas is also a possibility.

The chance of rain tonight and Saturday has been placed at 100-percent.